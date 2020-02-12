Two hurt in Cumberland County shooting

Two people were hurt in a shooting on Wilbanks Road Tuesday night, according to a release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the shooting call just after 6 p.m.

Two people were found with gunshot wounds at the scene.

Jonathan Pichard, 24 of Crossville, was arrested in connection to the shooting and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Pichard was booked into the Cumberland County Jail and released on a $15,000.00 bond.

The victims were taken to the hospital and were in stable condition.

