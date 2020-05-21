Four arrested after shooting at Tazewell motel

The Tazewell Police Department said two people were hurt and four arrested after a shooting at the Dixie Plaza Motel in Tazewell.

According to officials, when officers arrived at the scene they found a Ford pick-up truck "riddled with bullets" sitting sideways in the middle of Highway 25 east.

A male victim with apparent gunshot wounds to the neck was found inside the truck. He was airlifted to UT Medical Center for treatment.

A second male victim was found hiding near the motel's pool area. Police said they were not seriously hurt.

Two suspects identified as Michael Rayburn and Jeannie Van Zant were found at the scene and taken into custody.

Another male suspect fled the scene on foot. A Claiborne County Sheriff's Deputy and his K-9 partner were able to track the suspect after they discovered a shirt and handgun behind the motel.

Michael Dixon of Greenville was taken into custody after he was found hiding in a thicket behind the motel.

Dixon is charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

Jeannie Van Zant is charged with two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault

Michael Rayburn is charged with two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault.

Luke Holebrook, of Hallie, Kentucky who was identified as the victim found in the truck was also charged with two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault.

Investigators said they found an AK-47 Rifle, a Sig Sauer pistol, and a knife at the scene.

Officials believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

