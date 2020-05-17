Two in critical condition after homeless man attacks them with machete

WTVF reported that two people are in critical condition after a homeless man reportedly attacked them with a machete at a storage facility Sunday afternoon.

According to police, 35-year-old Kelvin Edwards reportedly attacked a husband and wife with a machete inside a storage building located at 800 Fifth Avenue South.

Police said they believe Edwards is homeless.

The victims were taken to an area hospital with severe injuries. Police believe the attack was random.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.