Two juveniles escape custody while at hospital, Jefferson County officials say

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, two juveniles escaped state's custody while at Jefferson Memorial ER Sunday afternoon.

Officials said one juvenile is 5'8 172 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The juvenile was last seen wearing a bright purple shirt and blue pants.

The other juvenile is 5'9 154 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair last seen wearing bright purple shirt and blue pants.

Officials are asking those who live on or near Hill Dr., West Hills subdivision, Laural Hills, Groseclose and Millsprings area to be on alert.

The public is asked to call 911 with any information.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.