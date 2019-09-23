Two killed, 5 hurt in crash inside Great Smoky Mountain National Park

Two people were killed in a crash on Newfound Gap Road on Saturday, according to a release from park officials.

"At 5:01 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, Great Smoky Mountains National Park Rangers were notified of a three-vehicle collision on Newfound Gap Road south of Carlos Campbell Overlook in Tennessee," the release said.

According to reports, there was a head-on collision between a Volkswagen Passat and a GMC Yukon. Both drivers died as a result of their injuries.

The driver of the GMC Yukon was identified as 53-year-old Rodney W. Schwartz of Sevierville Tennessee.

The driver of the Passat was identified as 64-year-old James P. Henning of St. Ann Missouri.

A third vehicle traveling north, a Chevrolet Cruz, rear-ended the Yukon after the initial collision. Five occupants of the Cruz were transported to Leconte Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Newfound Gap Road was closed for several hours Saturday evening as crews worked to clear the wreck.

