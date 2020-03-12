Two men arrested following reported armed robbery in Maryville

Officials with the Blount County Sheriff's Office arrested two men following a reported robbery Monday.

Deputies responded to a reported burglary and possible shooting at an apartment on Tallent Way. When deputies arrived on the scene they found Andrew Cruze, 23, with an injury to his head and neck.

Cruze and Logam Matthews, 22, told deputies an unknown person broke into the home and physically assaulted Cruze then left the home.

According to reports, several shots were fired as the suspects fled the scene. Cruze was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital for treatment and released a short time later.

During the investigation, officials said a large number of guns, more than $15,000 cash and 6.5 pounds of marijuana and marijuana products were found in the home.

Cruze and Matthews were arrested on drug-related charges, according to BCSO. Officials said additional charges are pending.

Cruze was released on a $13,000 bond and Matthews was released on a $,2,500 bond. Both suspects will appear in Blount County General Sessions Court on March 18.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspects involved is asked to call BCSO at (865)273-5001.

