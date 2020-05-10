Two men hospitalized after shooting, crash in Mt. Juliet

Officials said two people are in critical condition after a shooting and car crash in Mt. Juliet Saturday.

According to reports, after a gunfire exchange, an Infiniti chased a Camaro along Golden Bear Gateway. Around 8 p.m., the Camera crash near Mt. Juliet High School.

A citizen's dash camera captured the Infiniti chasing the Camaro before the crash.

The two men inside the Camaro were thrown from the car during the crash and taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said they do not know if the men have gunshot wounds.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who saw the vehicles before the accident or has other information should contact Mt. Juliet Police at 615-754-2550.

