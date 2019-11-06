Two more men charged in connection to South Carthage murder case

Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said two more men have been charged in connection to an ongoing Smith County homicide investigation.

On April 23rd, TBI agents joined the South Carthage Police Department, Smith County Sheriff's Department and Roberston County Sheriff's Office in the investigation of the murder of Jason Taylor Neusse,44.

Officials found the victim's body in an old warehouse where he had been living. During the investigation, TBI agents said information developed that identified James Murray, 36, and Tommy Grisham, 38, as the suspects in the case.

The Smith County Grand Jury indicted Murray and Grisham, charging both men with one count of felony first-degree murder and one count of aggravated robbery each, according to reports.

Both men are being held in the Smith County Jail without bond.

Three other men have also been indicted in connection to the case.

