Two multi-vehicle crashes have been reported at both the 374 and 383-mile markers on Interstate 40.

I-40 eastbound, exit 374, at Lovell Rd. has left lanes blocked but is expected to reopen at 9:18 p.m.

I-40 westbound at mile marker 383 has left lanes shut down until 9:04 p.m.

There have been no reported injuries in either of these incidents.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.