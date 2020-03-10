Two new cases of COVID-19 bring total to 6 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health announced two new cases of COVID-19 in Middle Tennessee.

That brings the total number in the state to 6.

No cases had been confirmed in East Tennessee as of Tuesday afternoon.

No deaths have been reported in the state in relation to the virus.

Guidance released by the CDC advises praticing pretentative measures to help stop an outbreak in your community by:

- Avoinding contact with people who are sick

- If you are sick, stay home

- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue

- Clean frequently touched surfaces daily

- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

- Use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

For more information regarding CDC recomendations click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.