Two new coronavirus cases confirmed in Kentucky, total now six

Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on the coronavirus cases in Kentucky Monday evening.

The governor says there are two new confirmed cases in Kentucky. One in Fayette County and another in Harrison County. That brings the total number of cases in Kentucky to six: three cases in Harrison County, two cases in Fayette County and one case in Jefferson County. The patients confirmed on Monday are in isolation.

Gov. Beshear says Kentucky doesn't have it worse than other states, he says Kentucky has been more aggressive in its response.

The state has received results for 34 tests with 28 of them being negative.

“This was expected and we are ready,” Gov. Beshear said. “There is no need to panic. I urge people to stay calm and practice good hygiene. I don’t think Kentucky has been hit harder than other states. We have been more active and aggressive in the way we are responding.”

Gov. Beshear also advised that people 60 and older against flying and told them to avoid cruises.

Gov. Beshear will provide additional information on the latest cases at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

You won't find many people out walking around the streets of Cynthiana because of heightened fears surrounding the virus. Businesses are doing everything they can think of to be extra clean in their restaurants.

"We wipe down the menus two or three times a day to make the customers feel safe, wipe down the tables many many extra times a day," said Jon Gruchow, a restaurant owner in the area. "We're moping more frequently than we ever have before."

Rickey Reed, a manager at EZ Pack Holdings, spoke about the number of people who called in sick.

"I think there were 24 absences originally and now it's up to I think about 27," Reed said.

Gov. Beshear said Monday only one of the six patients had recently traveled. Which means the virus is community spread.

We're told two of the Harrison County patients are connected and one of them worked at the Cynthiana Walmart.

Gov. Beshear says health officials are also monitoring six other employees from that Walmart, but none of them have shown symptoms.

Those six people are self-isolating.

Gov. Beshear says people over the age of 60, along with those with heart or kidney disease should take extra precautions. Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are also being urged to limit visitation.

Beshear says the first COVID-19 patient from Harrison County is showing signs of improvement.

The governor noted that while the state is dealing with four cases of coronavirus, the state has had around 20,000 flu cases.

Health officials say practicing good hygiene is an excellent defense against both diseases.

A state hotline has been set up to help Kentuckians who have questions or need help. That number is 1-800-722-5725.

