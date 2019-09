Rural Metro Fire Officials said two people were hospitalized after a head-on crash early Sunday morning.

Fire officials responded to a crash at East Emory Road and Greenwell around 4:25 a.m.

Two people were taken to a local hospital, but there were no fatalities, according to reports.

Rural Metro warned people on their social media to "slow down and don't drive impaired."

