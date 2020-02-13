Two people reportedly trapped after fiery Kentucky train derailment

Kentucky State Police confirmed they are currently working a train derailment outside of Elkhorn City.

KSP dispatchers could not give any other information other than troopers are on their way to the scene.

A viewer messaged WYMT saying it is in between Ferrells Creek and Marrowbone off of 460.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 12 says the engines are on fire.

A water rescue has been requested as two people are trapped.

