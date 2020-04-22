Two pet cats test positive for COVID-19 in New York

Two pet cats in New York have been infected with the novel coronavirus, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Both are expected to make a full recovery and have had mild respiratory symptoms, CNN reported.

"These are the first pets in the United States to test positive," the US Department of Agriculture said Wednesday in a joint statement with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agencies added that there is no evidence pets play a role in spreading the virus in the U.S. "There is no justification in taking measures against companion animals that may compromise their welfare," they said.

Federal officials said the cats were tested after showing respiratory symptoms. One of the cats was tested with the symptoms, and no humans in the household have been confirmed to have the virus

The second cat, which was in a separate area in New York, was tested after showing symptoms, and its owner had tested positive for the virus. A second house cat has not shown symptoms, CNN reported.

