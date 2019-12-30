Maryville police report two shootings at same Maryville home

The Maryville Police Department confirmed two shootings occurred at a Maryville home Saturday morning and Monday morning.

According to Maryville Police Chief, Tony Crisp, deputies received a call at 7:01 a.m. Saturday regarding a shooting at 720 Walnut Street.

When officers arrived, they found 4 bullet holes in the wall of the house and a 19-year-old victim hit in the ear by a bullet fragment.

The victim was treated on site by paramedics and is recovering.

Officers are searching for the suspect who is described as a male in a black hoodie.

Two days later on Dec. 30, 2019, MPD received a call regarding a shooting at 3:25 a.m. at the same residence.

When officers arrived, they found more shots fired into the home.

A neighbor of the residence who heard the shooting, described the suspect as a male in a black hoodie who fled.

MPD believe it is the same suspect who is linked to the two shootings.

Investigators said the motive and circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

