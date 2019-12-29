Two men shot dead in Knoxville home, KPD confirms

Two people were shot and killed at the Rocky Top Apartments in North Knoxville Sunday evening, KPD confirmed.

WVLT reached out to dispatch for more details regarding the shooting and was told officers are at the home, which is located on Bedrock Way.

Officers responded at 5:41 p.m. and found the two men deceased from gunshot wounds at 4009 Bedrock Way in North Knoxville, KPD reports.

By 6 pm, two persons of interest were detained for questioning. At this time, the entirety of the shooting is believed to have taken place inside the residence," said KPD.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated.

