The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said there are two suspects in custody following a shooting in Loudon County on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office announced the shooting occurred on Tinnel Lane on August 20.

As of about 6 p.m., there were two suspects in custody related to the shooting.

The sheriff's office said it's an active crime scene, and more details will be released as they become available.

