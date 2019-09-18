Two suspects rob 53-year-old disabled man at gunpoint in his Mississippi home

Two suspects robbed a 53-year-old disabled man at gunpoint in his Canton home Monday night.

Canton officials are on the hunt for the suspects who stole hundreds of dollars in cash, as well as credit cards.

“I said to them, ‘You are about to send yourself to jail for stealing a little bit of money! Why don’t you just work for it?’” said Milton Williams, reliving the moment he was robbed.

Williams says he is paralyzed from the waist down and is confined to a wheelchair, but that didn’t stop him from fighting back.

In the video you see the two suspects take a bag full of money and then quickly flee from the scene.

“I saw someone come through the door and once I looked over I saw a gun pointing at me and I thought it was a joke!” Williams admitted.

In a state of shock, Williams says he recognized a familiar face behind the gun.

“I remembered these young guys," he said. "They used to help clean my yard. When they worked for me I thought they were good guys and seemed like they had a good head on their shoulders.”

Williams says this is not the first time he has fallen victim to home invasions and so he installed multiple cameras for extra security.

“My dad was right here held at gunpoint and could have lost his life over a little dollar,” said Williams.

Michelle Louis is William's daughter. An emotional Louis says it breaks her heart to see people take advantage of her father.

“My dad is my heart and I care so much about him. I would never want anything to happen to him. It’s just wrong to do him like that, he doesn’t deserve this.”

Lieutenant Terrance Ware says the Canton Police Department is actively searching for the two suspects.

“The victim couldn’t defend himself," Lieutenant Ware said. "He can’t walk or chase after him. They saw him as an easy target. Once they are brought to justice, their crime will be enhanced because he is disabled.”

