Two people were transported to an area hospital after a house fire in Knox County, Rural Metro said.

Crews said they were called to Janice Drive in the Halls area at around 2:43 p.m. on April 20.

Upon arrival, crews found a fire had started in the bathroom and both people at the home needed medical treatment.

Rural Metro said the two were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

