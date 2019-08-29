Two teens accused of killing Nashville musician could be released on bond

Two of the five teenagers accused in the death of Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets could soon be released from jail, after being given a bond.

CBS affiliate WJHL, reported three teens requested a bond in the case. Judge Sheila Calloway granted it to two of the teens. Decorrius Wright, who officials say shot Yorlets, and a 14-year-old suspect who was not named.

Wright was given a $400,000 bond. Wright will have to wear an electronic monitoring device and be under strict home detention until the case is resolved if he makes bond.

Officials said Wright's behavioral problems while in custody are the reasoning behind Judge Calloway's decision.

The order states, Wright "had no delinquency adjudications prior to [the shooting]. However, he has had an extensive list of behavioral issues during his time in detention. His write-ups in detention include a range of behaviors from fighting, to horse playing, to being disrespectful to staff and threatening gang activity."

The order goes on to state Wright "poses a significant risk of danger to the community."

Wright was one of five teens who police said were in a stolen car near Yorlet's home when the incident occurred. The teens from ages 12 to 16 years old allegedly robbed Yorlets and tried to steal his car. According to reports, Yorlets refused to give the teens his keys, that's when Wright shot him.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.