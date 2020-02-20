Two unclaimed veterans laid to rest in East Tennessee

Garr Boyd and Joel Goerndt, two unclaimed veterans, were laid to rest in East Tennessee Thursday morning.

Some 20 veterans have been buried at the East Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery since it's opening in 2011. / Source: (WVLT News)

Boyd served in the U.S. Marine Corps and Goerndt served in the U.S. Air Force. Both men were honored in a joint memorial ceremony by their fellow veterans, active military members and people from the community.

"Obviously, both of them are unclaimed and it makes it a little bit more difficult in situations like that for the folks that are here," said Kevin Knowles, the cemetery director. "I feel honored that we're able to have a service for them and take care of them here on these hollow grounds."

Although the veterans were technically 'unclaimed' Joel Goerndt's friend of 25 years and U.S. Army veteran, Elton Jones was in attendance.

"There's this bond and obligation that we have for each other to take care of each other and taking care of Joe in his last days was part of that and I'm honored, literally to have been his confidant and friend during that time," said Jones.

The service was at 11:30 am at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.