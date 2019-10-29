Two women accused of stealing $8k elderly man planned to use for funeral expenses

The Cocke County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for one woman they believe stole $8,000 from an elderly man on Tuesday.

Investigators said Christie Williamson and Heather Worth are suspected of picking up a wallet dropped by an elderly man at a gas station.

The women reportedly dropped the wallet and fled with the cash. Worth was taken into custody a short time later.

Williamson is reportedly on the run with the cash which the man says he intended to use to pay funeral expenses for his sister who recently died.