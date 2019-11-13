Two young girls from Congo see snow for the first time

This week's snowfall in Lexington, Kentucky may have been the first of the season, but it was a first of a lifetime for two young girls.

Lucy and Ruby Melloan are all smiles after seeing snow for the first time in their lives. The girls came to live in the U.S. from Congo in June. (Source: Julie Melloan via WKYT)

Lucy and Ruby Melloan moved to the U.S. from the Democratic Republic of Congo in June.

They had never seen snow before, but thanks to their mom, the special moment was captured on camera.

In just above 20 degrees Fahrenheit, they were as happy as can be.

"My favorite word is snow," Lucy Melloan said.

At first they weren't so sure about December.

"They said they didn't want to go to school in December because it was way too cold outside," said their mother, Julie Melloan.

A November snow exceeded their expectations.

"At 9:30, 10 o' clock, it sounded like a herd of elephants coming down the steps," Julie Melloan said.

Ruby was disappointed when her teacher said she couldn't play outside on the powdery playground.

"You can't play at recess because snow is outside. Everybody said, 'Oh, teacher please?'" she said.

The girls are looking ahead to the holidays, hoping that they'll celebrate a little differently than ever before.

"December for Africa is coming, you can't see Santa, you can't see snow, just playing," Ruby said.

Until it all melts, it's wide smiles, cold hands and dreams of a winter wonderland at the Melloan home.

