Tyson Foods giving $60 million in bonuses to frontline workers, truck drivers

As a 'thank you' to frontline workers and truck drivers, Tyson Foods announced this week the company will be giving about $60 million in bonuses.

According to WBTV, the bonuses will be distributed to the 116,000 workers and truckers who "support the company's operations everyday to provide food during the COVID-19 pandemic," Tyson said in a press release.

Those eligible will receive a $500 bonus that will be payable during the first week of July.

“We’re proud of how our team members have stepped up during this challenging time to make sure we continue fulfilling our critical mission of feeding people across America,” said Tyson Foods CEO Noel White.

Tyson has previously adopted other changes designed to keep their workers safe and help them if they get sick.

