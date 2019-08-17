Tyson Foods recalls frozen chicken patties

Tyson Foods is recalling 39,078 pounds of frozen chicken patties over fears they may be contaminated with foreign matter, the US Department of Agriculture said.

According to CNN, the recall affects the Weaver fully cooked items produced in January. The products were sold in 26-ounce resealable bags, and have a "best if used by" date of January 2020.

They have an establishment number "P-13456" printed on the back and were shipped to retail locations nationwide, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement Friday.

The agency said it was notified of potential contamination after consumers complained. Anyone who's bought the products is urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

