UAB granted an award to use herpes virus as treatment for tumors in new area of brain

The University of Alabama at Birmingham has been awarded a grant to treat brain tumors in children using the herpes virus.

According to WBRC, spoke with Dr. Gregory Friedman, an associate professor at UAB, last year when UAB and Children's of Alabama became the only ones in the world to do this type of herpes virus research in brain tumor patients.

Results from that study show that it is safe and tolerable for patients.

Dr. Friedman has been awarded a $750,000 grant from the FDA to treat tumors in a new area of the brain, the back of the brain.

"It's a very exciting study, and it's a big deal for Children's of Alabama. This is the first time it's ever been done anywhere in any children in the world," said Dr. James Johnston, Associate Professor of Neurosurgery at UAB.

"Most people are surprised when they hear that is the virus that we're using, but it does a great job of killing cancer cells and it can be easily modified so it can't harm normal cells and importantly in the unlikely event that we needed to, there are actually treatments for that virus," said Dr. Friedman.

Dr. Johnson said that the area of the back of the brain is where doctors see many tumors in children.

Click here to learn more about the trial and how to qualify for the study.

