UPS driver helps man from burning Knox Co. home

A UPS driver notified a man that his Knox County home was on fire Tuesday night.

Rural Metro Fire responded to the home on Old Maynardville Pike around 7:46 p.m. to find fire coming from the front windows.

Responders said a man was already outside the home when they arrived and that he was working on a car. They said an observant UPS driver notified him of the fire.

Nobody was hurt and crews were able to put out the fire.

A cause was still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.