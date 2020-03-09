US: 2 service members killed by ‘enemy forces’ in Iraq

BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S. military says two U.S. service members have been killed by “enemy forces” while advising and accompanying Iraqi security forces.

In a statement, it says the two were killed Sunday during a mission to eliminate a stronghold of the Islamic State group in a mountainous area of north-central Iraq.

It says the names of the service members are being withheld pending next of kin notification, in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy.

No further details were immediately available.

The U.S. maintains some 5,200 troops in Iraq on a mission to assist and provide training to Iraqi security forces in the fight against the Islamic State group.

