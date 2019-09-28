Fans line up early for free Macklemore concert tickets

U.S. Cellular will celebrate its 35th anniversary of providing service in Knoxville by hosting a free concert.

Grammy Award-winning artist Macklemore will perform a free concert at Thompson-Boling Arena on Oct. 25.

Fans lined up early Saturday morning at U.S. Cellular stores to claim their tickets. Store representatives said tickets will be passed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“We are thrilled to have Macklemore, a global superstar, for this free event as we celebrate 35 years of service in Knoxville,” said Nathan Waddell, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in East Tennessee. “Our longstanding commitment to Knoxville is a source of pride for all of us at U.S. Cellular, and as a dedicated member of the business community, we hope music fans will join us for what is sure to be an incredible

concert.”

U.S. Cellular will also host a sweepstake for VIP tickets. One grand prize winner will receive two VIP tickets to the show with access to an artist meet and greet, a merchandise package and a $50 concessions voucher, while 35 first prize winners will receive two VIP tickets.

You can enter to win the VIP tickets online.

