U.S. Cellular providing Wi-Fi, chargers to tornado victims

U.S. Cellular announced it will provide resources to residents in Cookeville and the surrounding communities who have been impacted by the recent tornadoes.

The company will provide free Wi-Fi, charges (wall and car) and portable packs at the U.S. Cellular store located at 770 South Jefferson Avenue in Cookeville and at the Cookeville First Baptist Church.

The U.S. Cellular store is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

To ensure customers can continue to use their phone as needed, U.S. Cellular is offering free voice, text and data for customers in the impacted area through March 6.

The company also donated $5,000 to American Red Cross efforts.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.