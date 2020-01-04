US Highway 441 Newfound Gap road set to close Saturday at noon

ravelers who plan to drive through the Smokies Saturday may have to rethink their travel plans.

Officials with the Great Smoky Mountain National Park announced U.S. Highway 441/Newfound Gap Road that runs through the Smoky Moutain National Park will close Saturday.

The road will close at noon on Saturday due to incoming winter weather.

Temperatures will continue to drop throughout the day Saturday which could lead to snowfall.

The NWS issued a Winter Weather Advisory Saturday morning for the highest parts of the Smokies, above 3,500 feet.

Half an inch of snow is the top end west of the Smokies, while the very highest peaks could easily snag 3” of fresh snow.

