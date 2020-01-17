U.S. House passes bill to protect older workers from age discrimination

The U.S. House passed a bill on Wednesday that will protect older workers from age discrimination in the workplace.

The bill titled "Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act" explains that age discrimination cannot play a role when making employment decisions.

"A 2009 Supreme Court decision weakened the 1967 Age Discrimination in Employment Act by making it so older workers can only sue for discrimination if age was the sole cause of an employment decision. The bill passed by the U.S. House would strengthen protections for older workers by allowing them to sue for discrimination, even if age was not the sole cause of a decision," reports WWSB.

The bill is now set to move to the U.S. Senate.

