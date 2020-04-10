U.S. Postal Services says it could run out of money by October

The U.S. Postal Service is warning that it could run out of cash by October as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In video testimony to members of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Postmaster General Megan Brennan said Thursday that the USPS could run out of cash this fiscal year, which ends in September, according to a statement from the panel. The postal agency forecasts that it could see a $13 billion drop in revenue.

CBS reported that Brennan said the drop in mail volumes during the coronavirus outbreak "is steep and may never fully recover," according to a separate statement issued by the USPS.

Lawmakers have said the postal service might not survive the summer without immediate help from the government.

"The Postal Service relies on the sale of postal products and services to fund our operations, and these sales are plummeting as a result of the pandemic," Brennan said in the statement issued by the USPS.

Brennan said the postal agency expects the pandemic will increase its net operating loss by more than $22 billion over the next 18 months, and by $54 billion "over the longer term, threatening our ability to operate."

