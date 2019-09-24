Tennessee Rep. Jim Cooper calls for impeachment of President Trump

U.S Representative Jim Cooper, of Tennessee, said Tuesday evening that it's time to begin the impeachment process against President Trump.

"This is a very serious step," Cooper said in a statement to WTVF, "but the President’s continuing misconduct requires that Congress uphold our Constitution and the laws of the land. No one, not even the President, is above the law.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning to put a resolution on the House floor Wednesday to address the Ukraine scandal, amid growing calls to start the impeachment process against President Donald Trump.

