State Department urges U.S. citizens to leave Iraq 'immediately'

The State Department urged U.S. citizens to leave Iraq immediately on Friday following an airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump that killed Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani was a key Iranian military commander at Baghdad International Airport.

“Due to heightened tensions in Iraq and the region, we urge U.S. citizens to depart Iraq immediately,” the State Department tweeted.

U.S. officials warned that citizens "should not approach" the embassy in Baghdad and all consular operations are suspended "due to Iranian-backed militia attacks a the U.S. embassy compound.

The Green Zone in Baghdad was completely locked down by Iraqi security forces to prevent any emergency following the strike, Iraqi security sources told CNN.

The State Department's announcement came just hours after Trump ordered the airstrike that killed Soleimani, who was the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force unit and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Iran-backed Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Iran’s Supreme Leader vowed revenge for the killing, saying that “harsh revenge awaits the criminals” involved.

