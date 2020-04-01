USA Softball cancels Knoxville game

USA Softball has canceled the April 8th Stand Beside Her Tour stop in Knoxville.

USA Softball said that it has been following the developing COVID-19 pandemic as the safety and well-being of the USA Softball community continues to be a top priority for USA Softball.

USA Softball is announcing the cancellation of all originally scheduled 2020 stops on the “Stand Beside Her” tour, presented by Major League Baseball. USA Softball said as it relates to the U.S. Olympic Softball Team and any potential new dates and stops for the tour there are still a lot of moving pieces and discussions to be had before determining appropriate next steps.

