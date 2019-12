USA Today named Alabama's head football coach Nick Saban the best coach of the decade.

Earlier this week, USA Today writer Nancy Armour said Saban was the best coach in sports over the last 10 years.

“No doubt he’d dismiss the notion as more rat poison. And, in fairness, there isn’t much separating him from Kerr, Auriemma or Belichick, all of whom coached teams that defined the 2010s by their success,” Armour wrote.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News via USA Today. All rights reserved.