President Donald Trump posted a Tweet of support for the people of Tennessee after devastating tornadoes left 24 people dead.

"The USA stands with the people of Tennessee 100%, whatever they need. The tornadoes were of record size and velocity," said President Trump.

The President also tagged Governor Bill Lee and Senator Marsha Blackburn.

Trump said he plans to visit Tennessee on Friday.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.