USDA: America short on sugar

A statement from the United States Department of Agriculture said the country is short on sugar.

According to the statement, the USDA told the Department of Commerce that the U.S. had "an additional need for sugar" on Monday, November 25.

The USDA said the shortage is due to "adverse weather in both sugar beet and sugarcane regions. In the November 2019 World Agricultural Supply & Demand Estimates Report, the U.S. sugar production projection declined by 572,000 short tons raw value from the previous month."

The statement added that "ongoing" weather issues continue to threaten the supply.

Due to the shortage, the Department of Commerce increased the amount of Mexican refined sugar to be exported.

