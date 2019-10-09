USDA expands recall for chicken products due to possible listeria contamination

Tip Top Poultry, Inc. has recalled an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat poultry products that may be contaminated with Listeria, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled products include frozen cooked, diced or shredded ready to eat chicken products produced between Jan. 21 and Jan. 24. Included in the recall are chicken salads, chicken wraps, chicken pot pie and other products.

There have been no reported illnesses due to eating the recalled products. Anyone with concerns about illness is asked to contact a healthcare provider.

"Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected," USDA officials said.

According to the USDA, Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, confusion, loss of balance and diarrhea.

Pregnant women who are exposed to Listeria are at a higher risk for miscarriages, stillbirths or premature delivery.

The original recall was issued on Sept. 28 but was expanded to include additional products on Oct. 8.

Retailers including ALDI, Kroger and Food Lion all carry the recalled products.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products should throw them away or return to the store where they bought it.

