USPS introduces program to prevent dog attacks on mail carriers

The United States Postal Service announced residents may soon notice paw prints on their mailboxes.

The paw print stickers are a part of a new USPS program intended to prevent dog attacks on mail carriers.

"The Postal Service continually works to find creative ways to reduce dog bites, which remain a serious concern for our carriers. Dog bite prevention efforts add an additional level of safety awareness for USPS employees, our customers, and other public service organizations," USPS said in a statement.

As a part of the PAWS Program, dog stickers will be placed on the outside of a mailbox where there is a known dog in the immediate area. The sticker will serve as a reminder for mail carriers to proceed with caution when approaching that area.

USPS said residents will receive a card explaining the program that is set to begin on June 4.

A yellow sticker indicates a dog resides at the next delivery address and an orange sticker indicates a dog lives at that address.

In addition to reducing the incidents of dog bites and attacks, USPS said the PAWS Program may help dog owners avoid liability in the event of an attack.

If a customer objects to having a paw sticker placed on their mailbox, he or she can call the Tennessee Consumer Affairs Office at 615-872-5642, to request it be removed.

