UT athlete making a difference with shoe donations

A University of Tennessee Athlete does her part to help less fortunate kids in her home town.

Maya Neal, a track and soccer star, said it's important to her to help kids in the country where most of her mother's family is from.

"I have a lot of shoes and realized I didn't need all of them because I knew it was based on want. I thought I might as well put that love to good use and get rid of some," Neal said. "After coming back from South Africa (where the 2016 African Championships were), I saw that other people didn't have the things that we always think we need when it is all just based on what we want."

According to a report from the university, Neal's first shipment contained more than 40 shoes. The second donation contained around 20.

Neal said doing good is something that comes naturally to her.

"My parents encouraged us to do that so it was nothing out of the usual," Neal said in a University of Tennessee interview. "I expect myself to do something to help others, and I enjoy doing that. My brothers are both in the military and so is my dad's entire family. Having those people in the military obviously helped me to be more invested in it."

Anyone who wants to help Neal's cause with donations can reach out to her on Twitter @MayaBear32 or @My_uh32 on Instagram.

