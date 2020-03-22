UT Chancellor confirms first case of coronavirus on campus

University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman said the The Knox County Health Department notified the school that one employee tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday afternoon.

In an email to students and staff, the Plowman said the employee was last on campus March 16 during the university's spring break.

"Our staff has been extensively deep cleaning campus buildings and, using appropriate protective measures, will conduct a thorough cleaning of areas where the employee worked," the email read.

According to the email, the employee is recovering at home in self isolation.

"Because of the expected increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases, we may not publicly announce each individual positive test but will be transparent about situations of public concern and overall numbers of positive cases that health officials report to UT Knoxville," the email reads.

