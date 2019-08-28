UT Chattanooga building evacuated as police search for suspect with gun

Man with gun reported on UT Chattanooga Campus / Source: (UTC)
By  | 
Updated: Wed 12:27 PM, Aug 28, 2019

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Officials at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga say Fletcher Hall has been evacuated after a reported sighting of a man with a gun.

Officials say the campus is not on lockdown, but police are present and searching for the suspect.

This is a developing situation.


 