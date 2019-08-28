UT Chattanooga building evacuated as police search for suspect with gun

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Officials at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga say Fletcher Hall has been evacuated after a reported sighting of a man with a gun.
Officials say the campus is not on lockdown, but police are present and searching for the suspect.
This is a developing situation.
UTC-ALERT Focus of the investigation of a suspicious person is centered on Fletcher hall. Police searching Fletcher Hall for suspect. Campus not on lockdown.— UTChattanooga (@UTChattanooga) August 28, 2019