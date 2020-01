The University of Tennessee Cheer Team has earned first place in the 2020 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading & Dance Team National Championship.

The team earned first place in the Cheer Game day competition Coed Division IA.

The UT Cheer team placed above other squads like the University of Cincinnati which placed second and the University of Mississippi which came in third.

The competition took place on Friday, January 17.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.