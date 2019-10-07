UT College of Nursing receives $7.5 million donation

The University of Tennessee's College of Nursing received the largest donation in its history.

Alumna Sara Croley and her husband Ross Croley gifted the college with $7.5 million. The couple plans for $5.5 million to support building renovations and expansion. The remaining $2 million will be used to establish the Sara Rosenbalm Croley Endowed Dean's Chair.

“This renovated and expanded building will provide students and faculty with an experiential learning environment that is inclusive and welcoming—that fosters collaboration and supports the growing academic and research mission of the College of Nursing,” Dean Victoria Niederhauser said.

The donation was announced at the college's 11th annual NightinGala celebration on Friday.

If approved by the Board of Trustees, the renovated building will be named the Croley Nursing Building.

