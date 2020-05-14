UT Department of Audiology utilizes special masks with clear panel

The University of Tennessee Audiology Department said they're utilizing special handmade masks for the hearing impaired.

The masks feature a clear panel in the center so that the wearer's mouth isn't covered.

"A number of the patients that we see are deaf or hard of hearing," said Ashley Harkrider, Professor and Chair of the Department of Audiology and Speech Pathology at UT. "A lot of deaf or hard of hearing people use lip reading to communicate on a daily basis."

UT joined a partnership with Knoxville Speech-Language Pathologist

Kandy Turner who makes the special masks. Harkrider said it makes communication much more efficient.

"That way when we're working with patients or students with hearing impairments they're able to continue to use lip-reading cues to understand what we're saying," she said. "What I've noticed is that it's not just the hearing impaired having difficulty communicating, it's everyone with these masks and I think they're here to stay for a while. I wouldn't be surprised if we start to see more of the clear mouth masks being used by the general public."

Anyone interested in purchasing one of the special masks from Kandy Turner can reach out to her via Facebook.

