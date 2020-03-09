UT football player treated for gunshot wound outside Cumberland Ave. bar

UT football redshirt freshman Brandon Davis was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg outside Uptown Bar and Grill on Cumberland Avenue.

The incident happened Saturday night just before midnight.

According to police, when they arrived at the scene they found Davis with a graze wound on his upper left leg. Several people were helping him stand.

Davis told officers he heard a shot go off inside the bar, then felt pain in his leg and realized he had been shot, but he didn't know why someone would shoot him.

The only witness who remained at the scene to speak with officers was Trevon Flowers. He said he didn't know who fired the shot or why.

Police said they searched the area but did not find any blood or shell casings.

The University of Tennessee released a statement on the incident saying, “We are thankful that Brandon’s injuries were minor, and he is expected to make a full recovery. We are gathering information as it becomes available.”

First responders said they believed Davis' injury was not serious.

