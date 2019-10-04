UT: Jeremy Banks removed from team

The University of Tennessee announced linebacker Jeremy Banks has been removed from the Vols team.

Friday's decision comes after a September arrest in which University of Tennessee Police Department body camera footage shows Banks having an exchange with officers during a traffic stop.

UT released the statement on Friday with a quote from head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

"I have made the decision to remove Jeremy Banks from our football program.

While I will continue to support Jeremy in the next steps in his life, information I recently received made it clear that this decision is in the best interest of the football program and the university."

A UTPD officer pulled over Banks just before 4 a.m. Sunday, September 15 for making an illegal U-turn at Volunteer and Lake Loudoun boulevards.

An arrest report states Banks had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in Knox County court. In the body cam footage, Banks admits to having a suspended license. Court documents show Banks was cited for driving on a suspended license July 17.

During questioning, Banks used vulgar language towards the UTPD officer. Banks was eventually handcuffed and put in the back of a patrol car.