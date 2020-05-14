UT Medical Center participates in COVID-19 plasma trial

University of Tennessee Medical Center announced it will be participating in a plasma trial to test if donated plasma can be given to people with severe cases of COVID-19 to help them in their fight against the disease.

According to a release, the trial is called Expanded Access to Convalescent Plasma for the Treatment of Patients with COVID-19, led by Mayo Clinic.

"We are excited to be a part of this protocol that enables us to provide potentially lifesaving therapy to patients suffering from an infection with limited treatment options," said Dr. Mark Rasnake, epidemiologist and an infectious disease physician at The University of Tennessee Medical Center. "We are grateful for the generosity of those who have donated plasma after recovering from COVID-19, as their gift allows us to help our patients with the most critical illness."

Rasnake says he hopes that as more people recover from the disease in our community, they will consider becoming plasma donors through local blood centers.

Those interested in making blood or regular plasma donations can visit the MEDIC websitehere.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

